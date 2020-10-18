Charlotte M. Kaster

April 17, 1930-October 12, 2020

CLEAR LAKE-Charlotte M. Kaster, 90, of Ventura passed away Monday, October 12, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A memorial service for Charlotte and Dick Kaster will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake, with Pastor Jan Tjaden officiating. Inurnment will be at Concord Cemetery in Garner.

Charlotte was born April 17, 1930, the daughter of Lyle and Alma (Knop) Clapper in Ventura. She married Dick Kaster on November 19, 1948, and had two children. He preceded her in death on March 11, 2008.

She was a lifelong resident of Ventura and attended Ventura Community Schools. She worked on the farm, managed the Reel Inn, and later the Bait and Tackle shop in Ventura.

Charlotte enjoyed talking with people, loved her pets and watching and feeding wildlife.