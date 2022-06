MASON CITY-Charlotte Louise Parcher, age 77, a resident of Mason City, IA, died, Thursday, June 23rd, 2022, at home. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-6 p.m. at the Open Bible Church, Clear Lake. Public funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the church. Funeral services are being handled by Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA 641-444-4474