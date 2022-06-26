Charlotte Louise Parcher

December 22, 1944-June 23, 2022

MASON CITY-Charlotte Louise Parcher, age 77, a resident of Mason City, IA, died, Thursday, June 23rd, 2022, at home. Visitation will be from 3:00-6:00 PM at Clear Lake Open Bible Church, 509 South 17th Street, Clear Lake, Iowa with a service following immediately after. Memorials in Charlotte's memory may be directed to Ryan Parcher, 20860 330th Street, Plymouth, IA 50464. The service will be livestreamed at Andrews Funeral Home's Facebook page. “LIKE” the page and you will be able to view service.

Charlotte Louise Parcher, the daughter of Ralph and Elizabeth (Istad) Preston Turner, was born December 22, 1944, in Charles City, IA and she was later adopted by Elizabeth's second husband, George Turner. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Rockford, IA and later Wesley United Methodist Church in Mason City. Charlotte graduated from Rockford Community High School in 1962.

Charlotte was united in marriage to Dwayne Kaspar on June 7th, 1963. Their union was blessed with a son, Michael.

Charlotte and Dwayne divorced, and Charlotte married Rockford native Dennis Parcher, on December 4th, 1971. This union was blessed with three children, Ryan, Michelle and Amber.

Charlotte was a very devoted mother, skilled seamstress and avid quilter. She enjoyed shopping at garage sales and thrift stores in search of a good bargain. She was a farmwife and homemaker and attended Hamilton College, in Mason City, IA. She was also a Legal secretary, a home health aide and worked in the medical records department at MercyOne in Mason City for over 20 years.

Charlotte lives on in the lives of Mike (Anne) Kaspar, Plainfield, IA, Ryan (Diane) Parcher, Plymouth, IA, Michelle (John) Steenblock, Garner, IA and Amber (Patrick) Turner of Leighton, IA, grandchildren Andy Kaspar, Matt Kaspar, Angie Kaspar, John Kaspar, Dalton Graff, Caleb Graff and Kaden Parcher, great-grandchildren Christian Kaspar and Maddie Clemons, Idie, Lilly, Michaela and Azariah Kaspar, Brynlee Kaspar, Lawson Kaspar, sister-in-law Janet Turner and sister Roma Jackson and many, many nieces, nephews, co-workers and friends.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Elizabeth (Istad) Preston Turner, George Turner, brothers Andrew Turner and Mike Preston and cousins Barbra Baker and Susan Micklick. Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA 641-444-4474 www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com