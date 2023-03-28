Charlotte Hill
March 18, 2023
MODESTO, CA - Charlotte Hill, 89, Modesto, CA; Formerly Ventura, IA passed away at the Modesto Post Acute Center Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Modesto, CA.
A visitation will be held 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m., Friday, March 31, 2023, at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 First Ave. North, Clear Lake. Inurnment will be in Clear Lake Cemetery, Clear Lake, Iowa.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Grace Lutheran Church, 302 E Fourth Street, Hanlontown, IA 50444, with Pastor Linda Johnson-Prestholt Officiating.
Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 First Ave. North Clear Lake, Iowa 50428.