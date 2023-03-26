Charlotte Elaine Thorland Oulman

November 17, 1929-March 13, 2023

THOMPSON-Charlotte Elaine Thorland Oulman, 93 of Thompson, IA died, Monday, March 13, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City, Iowa.

A funeral service for Charlotte will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 183 2nd Ave. E. in Thompson, Iowa with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating.

Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 PM on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Thompson, Iowa.

Burial will take place in Rose Hill Cemetery, Thompson, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Bethany Lutheran Church in Thompson.