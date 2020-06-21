October 5, 1929-June 16, 2020
MASON CITY -- Charlotte Burnett, 90, of Mason City, died on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Health Center. There will be no services. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Charlotte Burnett was born on October 5, 1929, in Marshall, Missouri, to parents Charles and Byrdie (Wood) Olinger. Charlotte graduated from High School in Marshall, following her graduation she moved to Marshall Town, Iowa with her father later moving to Mason City. She was united in marriage to Warren Eugene Burnett in Mason City. Between with this union they had three children. Once the children reached grade school Charlotte began working as a Para Librarian at Mason City High School until her retirement.
Charlotte had many joys in life; some of those being a member of a bridge club, singing in church, gardening, tending to her flowers and spending time with family and friends.
Charlotte is survived by her children: Jean (Jim) Starr, Charles Burnett, John Burnett; grandchildren: Britt, Sebastian, Sara and Jacob; greatgrandchildren: Alexa, Karter, Frankie, Caleb, Chloe and Cruz.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Charles and Byrdie (Wood) Olinger and husband: Warren Burnett.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
