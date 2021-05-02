Charlie Jones

February 25, 1935-April 23, 2021

NASHUA-Charlie Jones, 86 of rural Nashua, died peacefully at his home on April 23, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 9, 2021 at The Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, IA with Rev. Drew McHolm celebrating the service.

Friends may greet the family from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory - Olson Chapel in Nashua. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service on Sunday at the church.

Charles Edward Jones, 86, died peacefully at his home in rural Nashua on April 23, 2021. Charlie was born in Nashua on February 25, 1935. He married Marlys Wilde and was the father of 3 daughters. After Marlys' death he was married to Rachel Winchester. He was a lifelong member of The Little Brown Church and enjoyed talking to people especially about history. He had many different occupations: including mechanic, electrician, junkyard owner, milk truck driver, dairy farmer, sweet corn farmer and cemetery sexton.

He is survived by his daughters Joaquin, Mason City, Janie and husband Brian Remsburg, Fort Dodge,Julie and husband Rory Winters, Mason City; grandsons Brett (Bobbie Jo) Dahl, Rockwell, Tyler Dahl, Sheffield, Jordan Jones-Smeby and Collin Jones-Smeby, Rockwell; three great-grandchildren; former wife Rachel and sons Chuck Winchester, Don (Pam) Winchester & children Emily, Bethany, Donald and Adeline, Dean Winchester, Mason City; brothers-in-law Allen (Mariedna) Wilde, Osage and Richard (Sandy) Wilde, Osage; nieces Deb (Steve) Sjolsvold, Peggy (Scott) Henning and nephews Jeff (Virginia) Titus, Charles City and Kevin (Kristy) Wilde, Osage, step-grandsons Matt Remsburg, Chad (Cassidy) Remsburg, Stormy Winchester.