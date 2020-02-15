Charles Wayne Lang

January 29, 1928 - February 13, 2020

Mason City - Charles Wayne Lang, 92, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, IA.

A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Monday February 17, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA.

Visitation will be held at 10:00 am, one hour prior to the service, on Monday February 17, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA.

Burial will take place at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City, IA.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Charles was born on January 29, 1928, the son of David and Helen (Harms) Lang of Shenandoah, IA. He was a graduate from Shenandoah High School. Charles received a Degree in Accounting from Hamilton Business College.

Charles was united in marriage to to Mary Ewald on March 17, 1962 in Charles City, IA., from this union three children were born.