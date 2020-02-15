Charles Wayne Lang
January 29, 1928 - February 13, 2020

Mason City - Charles Wayne Lang, 92, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, IA.

A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Monday February 17, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA.

Visitation will be held at 10:00 am, one hour prior to the service, on Monday February 17, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA.

Burial will take place at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City, IA.

Charles was born on January 29, 1928, the son of David and Helen (Harms) Lang of Shenandoah, IA. He was a graduate from Shenandoah High School. Charles received a Degree in Accounting from Hamilton Business College.

Charles was united in marriage to to Mary Ewald on March 17, 1962 in Charles City, IA., from this union three children were born.

After high school in 1946, Charles worked at the Mount Arbor Nursery in Shenandoah, IA. In 1948 Charles moved to Charles City, IA and worked at the Sherman Nursery Co. He moved to Mason City, IA in 1964. After receiving his degree in 1967, he went on to be an accountant for Frank J Enbusk & Co. Lastly, he worked for McGladrey Pullen until his retirement.

Charles enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger days. After his marriage with Mary they enjoyed dancing to the big band orchestras in the area. Charles liked to spend time outdoors gardening and bird watching. Charles was a supportive fan on the sidelines for his children's and grandchildren's sporting events.

Charles is survived by his children, Douglas Lang, Deborah (David) Kranz, Steven (Christina) Lang, and John (Jennifer) Lang; grandchildren, David, Sarah, Jamie, Katie, Amy, Meredith, Matthew, and Jacob; great-grandchildren, Clare, Lucas, and Alivia; sibling Diana (Gene) Hosek; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Charles is preceded in death by his wife, his parents, and sister Peggy Ballantyne.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

