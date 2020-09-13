It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to their beloved Charles W. Arndt of Garber, Oklahoma, born in Mason City, Iowa, who passed away at the age of 75, on August 25, 2020. You can send your sympathy in the guestbook provided and share it with the family. You may also light a candle in honor of Charles W. Arndt or send a beautiful flower arrangement to the funeral service.