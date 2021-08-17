Charles R. Machin

Charles (Chuck) was born June 5, 1939 in Saratoga, IA to Harold and Kathleen Joan (Sigler) Machin. Chuck graduated from Osage Iowa High School in 1957, enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served his country from 1958 to 1969. In later years, Chuck attended North East Iowa Area Community College for 2 years. Chuck served one year in Viet Nam and was very proud to be a Viet Nam Veteran. Chuck married Doreen Trowbridge in 1963 in Osage, IA. Chuck and Doreen had two daughters: Kim and Coreen. Following Chuck's military service, he opened Machin's Auto Body Repair Shop in Pauline, KS. In 1974, Chuck sold the auto repair business moving his family back to Iowa to be closer to extended family and purchased an excavating business and acreage in Dows, IA. Chuck later sold that business and acreage to purchase a farm in Ionia, IA. There he farmed and raised hogs until relocating to Farmington in 1985, and later to Lakeville, MN in 1994, working as a welder/sheet metal fabricator up until his retirement in 2001. Chuck retired in Alta Vista, IA and purchased a small auto repair shop to tinker on cars, trucks, and tractors. Chuck's passion was buying and fixing older cars, trucks, and tractors. Chuck was a member of the Methodist Church in Osage, IA.