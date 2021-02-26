Charles L. DeWitt

June 21, 1941-February 22, 2021

Charles “Chuck” Lee DeWitt, 79, died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at his home in Peoria, IL. He was born June 21, 1941, in Mason City, IA, the son of Leland and Gloria (Tapager) DeWitt. He attended school in Mason City. At age 17, he joined the U.S. Army, serving from 1958-61. He obtained his GED in the military. Chuck worked in the antique and used car business, auctioneering, and the construction trades as a pipefitter/welder.

He married Judy A. Bohnsack on July 12, 1962 in Mason City, IA. She preceded him in death on Dec. 7, 2004. They lived in Mason City and Iowa City, before moving to Peoria in about 1980.

Chuck is survived by brothers Thomas DeWitt of St. Paul, MN and Steven (Pat) DeWitt of Fredericksburg, VA; half-brother Richard Eaver, Peoria; niece Lisa McBain, Minnetonka, MN; sister-in-law Virginia DeWitt, Mason City; aunt Marian DeWitt, Garner, IA; nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, brother David DeWitt, sister LaDonna Catalano, half-sister Patricia Seimens, aunt/uncle Myrna and Bruce Angell, uncle Allan DeWitt, nephew Bernard DeWitt.