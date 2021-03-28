Charles L. “Chuck” Nichol

July 31, 1937-March 25, 2021

Charles L. “Chuck” Nichol died Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City at the age of 83.

A memorial service will be held 10:00am Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, with Pastor Kathy Graves of Trinity Lutheran Church officiating. Committal services will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Greene.

Visitation will be held Monday evening, March 29, from 5:00pm until 7:00 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel.

Charles “Chuck” Nichol was born to Ina (Richeson) and Leonard Nichol on July 31, 1937 in Green Mountain, Iowa. He graduated from Greene high school in 1956 and Wartburg College in 1960.

Chuck began teaching science and social studies as well as coaching in Correctionville, IA, Clarksville, IA, Lake Mills, IA and eventually Mason City High School for 21 years. Chuck coached football, boys and girls track, and also started two girls' basketball programs in Lake Mills and Mason City. In 1972 he received an award for such programs. Chuck was honored by the 2013 Girls State Basketball Tournament as a model of sportsmanship and decorum for Mason City High School and its community.