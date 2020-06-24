Charles J. Mikesh

Chuck started work part-time at various jobs. The started at Larro Feeds in 1954 and continued his employment there until the plant closed 7 years later. Chuck then began employment with Thompson Hybrid Corn as Harvest Field Manager and eventually his hard work and dedication led to him becoming the plant manager for what was Cargill Seed and then Golden Harvest until his retirement in 1996.

In 1964 Chuck and Wanda bought a small farm on Morse Lake west of Belmond. The couple built a new house and a 10,000 bird laying hen house. Chuck loved life on the farm and working the land and reaping the fruits of his labors. He and Wanda strived to provide a nurturing home for their children and instilled the value of hard work in their lives. In 1988, they were awarded the Conservation Farmers of the Year. Chuck appreciated the land and strived to care for the soil and water through various practices including planting trees over the years. The couple eventually moved from the farm in 1992 to their home on "the hill" in Belmond.