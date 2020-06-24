Charles J. Mikesh
September 13, 1933 - June 21, 2020
Belmond, IA - Charles J. Mikesh, 86, of Belmond, IA, died, Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond, IA, with his wife and life partner of more than 66 years by his side. Public Graveside services will be held Friday, June 26, 2020, at 10 AM, at the Amsterdam Cemetery east of Goodell, IA. The Reverends Leila Blackburn and Deb Devine will be officiating. Memorials in Charles MIkesh name may be directed to the donor's choice in his memory.
Charles Joseph Mikesh was born in the family farm house Southeast of Forest City, Iowa, along the Winnebago River, on September 13, 1933, to Charles and Kathlyn (Panhoff) Mikesh. He was the last of 7 children, 5 sisters and 1 brother.
At the age of 6 his family moved to the Mikesh family farm at Hickory Grove Northwest of Belmond, where he graduated from Hickory Grove Country School. In high school he was President of the Junior Class and President of the Student Council his Senior year. Chuck graduated from Belmond High School.
He won a 2 year scholarship award to Iowa State University, but due to the loss of his father and farming he could not go on to further his education.
He married his high school sweetheart Wanda Gifford, at the Belmond United Methodist Church on October 25, 1953. Their union was blessed with three children: Charles Jr., William and Debra.
Chuck started work part-time at various jobs. The started at Larro Feeds in 1954 and continued his employment there until the plant closed 7 years later. Chuck then began employment with Thompson Hybrid Corn as Harvest Field Manager and eventually his hard work and dedication led to him becoming the plant manager for what was Cargill Seed and then Golden Harvest until his retirement in 1996.
In 1964 Chuck and Wanda bought a small farm on Morse Lake west of Belmond. The couple built a new house and a 10,000 bird laying hen house. Chuck loved life on the farm and working the land and reaping the fruits of his labors. He and Wanda strived to provide a nurturing home for their children and instilled the value of hard work in their lives. In 1988, they were awarded the Conservation Farmers of the Year. Chuck appreciated the land and strived to care for the soil and water through various practices including planting trees over the years. The couple eventually moved from the farm in 1992 to their home on "the hill" in Belmond.
He enjoyed tractors of all kinds, he was especially fond of Fords and Alice-Chalmers. "He never met a tractor he didn't like!". He loved to spend time raising gardens, trading cars every couple of years and fishing excursions. He liked cars from the 1950's and the tunes of that era as well. Chuck and Wanda were active in both the Goodell and Belmond Methodist Churches and had made sure their children had a faith life as well. Chuck had served on both churches Board of Trustees over the years.
He loved to go on vacations to "the river" at Prairie du Chein, visiting family at Harper's Ferry, and had been to Hawaii. Chuck enjoyed the simple things of life, including his family, friends, and outdoors. He was very proud of the life that he and Wanda had in their 66 year journey together, and his 3 children and their families.
He will be remembered by his family and those fortunate enough to cross in his life footsteps as a hardworking man, faithful and devoted to this wife and family and for his innate ability's to see and bring out the best in others. He was a wonderful caregiver to his older sisters in the later years of their lives.
His life and legacy will be carried forward in the hearts and minds of his wife Wanda Mikesh, son Charles Jr. (Lori) Mikesh, son William (Tracy) Mikesh, and daughter Debra Rouchka (Thomas); 6 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 5 sisters, 1 brother and a great grandson.
Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474.
