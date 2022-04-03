Charles J. “Jack” Kennedy

Jack graduated valedictorian of his Clear Lake High School class then went to Carleton College. After the war he completed his BS in agricultural engineering at ISU, joining the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. Jack served in the US Army during WWII stationed in Germany as a cryptographer from December 1943 through May 1946. After college, Jack farmed with his father and brother Jim, becoming the largest vegetable producer in Iowa, and later with his sons Sam and Scott. Jack also operated the Fort Custer Maze from 2000 to 2015 on East Main during the summer months where he enjoyed visiting with families from all over the nation.

Jack was a lifetime member of Zion Lutheran Church where he served on many boards and as president several times. Jack was active in his community, his profession and internationally. Boy Scouts, Clear Lake School Board, the VFW Lodge 4888, Clear Lake Rifle and Pistol Club, Director of Farmers Co-op Gas and Oil, Chairman of the Clear Lake Board of Adjustment for 18 years, Life Member of Cerro Gordo Farm Bureau, American Legion, Iowa Horticulture Society, Iowa Vegetable Growers Association, served for 30 years on the ISU Horticulture advisor board, Life Member ISU Alumni Club, Life Member of the NRA, Iowa Delegate on National Potato Promotion Board, Active in Congress to remove onions from the Board of Trade, Honorary Membership Public Relations Association of Korea, Recognition from the Republic of Korea National Red Cross for philanthropy and building a school for under privileged street children in Geumsan, South Korea, American Red Cross awards, Iowa State Horticultural Society Certificate of Merit, Iowa State Horticultural Society Honor Award Medal. Jack was sponsored by the CNFA and made several trips to Ukraine, Moldova and Crimea to help the people have a better life by teaching more advanced methods in potato production. Jack always participated with the VFW in the 4th of July parade and Honor Guard at the cemetery for Memorial Day. Jack was the Featured Veteran in 2019 at the Cubs game in Wrigley Field where he received a standing ovation from both teams and the entire stadium. Jack enjoyed traveling and playing duplicate bridge with his wife Wanda, and spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid trap shooter and hunter establishing the Sam and Mary Kennedy Wetland Preserve. Jack built the Guardian Angel Chapel on the east side of Clear Lake for the community visited by over 3,000 travelers per year. He recently donated it to the Zion Lutheran Church.