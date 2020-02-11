Charles J. “Chuck” Hackenmiller
October 27, 1947 - February 1, 2020
OSAGE - Charles J. “Chuck” Hackenmiller, 72, of Osage, died Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.
Cremation has taken place.
A Celebration of Life Open House, will be held from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Chuck's home, 909 State Street, Osage. Inurnment will be held at a later date at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, Minnesota.
Chuck was born October 27, 1947, in Rochester, Minnesota, the son of Alfred and Cecilia (Klinkhammer) Hackenmiller. He attended Sacred Heart School in Meyer, through the eighth grade, and graduated from Riceville High School in 1966. Chuck served in the United States Army from 1967 to 1969, as an Infantryman in Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 7th Calvary, 1st Calvary Division in Vietnam. From 1970 to 1972, he attended Agricultural School sponsored by the Veterans Administration. He married Beth Thome and they later divorced. Chuck married Shirley Fisher Lewison on October 21, 2000, in Austin, Minnesota. Chuck was a dairy farmer all his life and retired from McNeilus / Osh Gosh Trucking as a welder. He belonged to McIntire Pullers, Inc., Sacred Heart Oratory in Meyer, the 7th Calvary Veteran's Group, V.F.W. and American Legion. Chuck enjoyed tractor pulling with the grandsons, motorcycling on his Honda with the Harley Boys, pheasant hunting, fox & coyote hunting and fishing at Boot Lake. He was a Hell of a game player too!
Chuck is survived by his wife, Shirley Hackenmiller of Osage; children, John (Angela) Hackenmiller of Lisbon, Eric (Christine) Hackenmmiller of Stacyville, Jeremy Hackenmiller of Rochester, Minnesota, Jon (Mary) Lewison of Rose Creek, Minnesota, Dan Lewison of Rose Creek, Minnesota, Raquel (Shannon) Ostby of Stewartville, Minnesota, and Brian Lewison of Hampton, Minnesota; 21 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Paul (Rita) Hackenmiller of St. Ansgar; sister, Betty (Barney) Retterath of Meyer; sisters-in-law, Jo Popp of Osage, Theresa Hackenmiller of Stacyville, Earlene Hackenmiller of Rochester, Minnesota; numerous dearly loved nieces, nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Ceal Hackenmiller; four brothers, John, Leon, Gene and Kenneth Hackenmiller; two grandchildren, Joseph Lewison and Montana Lewison.
