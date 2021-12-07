Charles H. Levan

May 13, 1942-December 1, 2021

STACYVILLE-Charles Levan age 79, of Stacyville passed away December 1, 2021 at the Patty Elwood Memory Care Center in Cresco, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 6, 2021 at 11:00 am at Schroeder & Sites Funeral home, St. Ansgar, Iowa. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Schroeder & Sites Funeral home, St. Ansgar, Iowa. Burial will be in the Liberty Cemetery in Little Cedar, Iowa.

Charlie was born on May 13, 1942 in Oley Township Pennsylvania, son of the late Herbert Levan & Martha (Hartman) Levan. He graduated from Oley Valley High School in 1960. He served in the Army National Guard, during the Cuban Missile Crisis until 1963. On July 18, 1964, he married Linda (Boyer) Levan and together they raised four children Phillip, Michele, Keith and Nathan.

Charlie spent his earlier years as a well-recognized farm machine mechanic. In 1985 the family moved to Stacyville, Iowa and started farming. Along with working for Olsen Implement, Charlie was always willing to help anyone with anything.

Charlie will be missed by many. He is survived by his wife Linda of 57 years, his children Phillip (Christal) Levan, Michele (Dave) Heimer, Keith (Beth) Levan and Nathan (Anna) Levan, eight grandchildren Tyler, Matthew, Jordan, Derrick, Choe, Caleb, Lincoln and Colton. He is also survived by three siblings Nelson (Janet) Levan, Elaine Duckham and Leona (Robert) Schlageter, along with many family and friends and his buddy Chance.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents Herbert & Martha, sister Irene and brother Robert.

