Charles ‘Friz' Frisbie Jr.

October 23, 1925-March 10, 2020
CLEAR LAKE – Charles Harold “Friz” Frisbie, Jr., 94, of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.
Per Friz's wishes, his body has been cremated and there will be no public service.
Charles was born October 23, 1925 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Charles Harold Sr. and Dorothy (Oelz) Frisbie.
You have free articles remaining.
A graduate of Proviso High School in the Chicago area, Friz and his football talent took him to Drake University where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in 1949. On the train ride from Chicago to Des Moines to begin his time at Drake, he noticed a beautiful young lady, in a teal suit, traveling on the same train. Sometime later, Friz recognized that same beauty on the Drake campus. She turned out to be his future wife Ila Jean Walker. Friz and Ila were married July 5, 1947 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Friz's outgoing personality led him into a successful career as a pharmaceutical salesman and manufacturer's representative. Their growing family lived in Des Moines for 10 years before moving to their house in Clear Lake in 1958. It was a home filled with so much love, laughter and activity.
Friz loved fishing for walleye on Clear Lake, in any season. He also enjoyed pheasant hunting and was a true “grill master” much to Ila's delight. Friz was very active in the beginning years of the Clear Lake Arts Council and early “Art in the Park” and Council theatre events.
Friz is survived by his wife of 72 years, Ila Jean Frisbie, Clear Lake; daughter Diane (Bruce) Rich, Sacramento, CA.; seven grandchildren, Benjamin (Niona) Rich, Marina del Rey, CA, Katie Rich (Chris McFarland), San Diego, CA; Nick Frisbie, Mason City, Iowa, Steve Mailey and Sara Mailey, Nevada, IA, Megan Rezek and Branwen Floden, Des Moines, IA and seven great-grandchildren — Madalyn, Avery, Riley, Maycie, McCade, Sydny and Owen and his very special niece, Nancy Conroy and husband Chuck who both provided love and many good deeds to “Uncle Friz”.
Friz was preceded in death by his parents, sister Joanne Bearss and his sons, Michael and David and daughter Jill.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.