Charles ‘Friz' Frisbie Jr.

October 23, 1925-March 10, 2020

CLEAR LAKE – Charles Harold “Friz” Frisbie, Jr., 94, of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.

Per Friz's wishes, his body has been cremated and there will be no public service.

Charles was born October 23, 1925 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Charles Harold Sr. and Dorothy (Oelz) Frisbie.

A graduate of Proviso High School in the Chicago area, Friz and his football talent took him to Drake University where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in 1949. On the train ride from Chicago to Des Moines to begin his time at Drake, he noticed a beautiful young lady, in a teal suit, traveling on the same train. Sometime later, Friz recognized that same beauty on the Drake campus. She turned out to be his future wife Ila Jean Walker. Friz and Ila were married July 5, 1947 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Friz's outgoing personality led him into a successful career as a pharmaceutical salesman and manufacturer's representative. Their growing family lived in Des Moines for 10 years before moving to their house in Clear Lake in 1958. It was a home filled with so much love, laughter and activity.