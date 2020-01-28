Charles Edward Callahan
Charles Edward Callahan

Charles Edward Callahan

Charles Edward Callahan

May 7, 1932 - January 25, 2020

ROCKWELL - Charles Edward Callahan passed away on January 25, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family.

A Scripture Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 305 Elm Street, Rockwell, IA with Father John Gossman, celebrant. A private family inurnment will be held in the spring at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, IA. Military honors will be presented by the Gallagher American Legion Post #208.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Sacred Heart Parish Center, 305 Elm Street, Rockwell, IA. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. where the family will welcome stories and memories of Charlie.

In honor of Charlie, the family has suggested casual attire.

Memorials may be directed to the Charles Callahan Memorial.

Charles “Charlie” Edward Callahan was born May 7, 1932, in Rockwell, Iowa to Edward and Eva (Piersol) Callahan.

Grateful for sharing in his life are: his wife, Dorothy; children, Deb Mills (Jeremy Theis), of Brooklyn, and Jim (Sandy) Callahan, of Rockwell; grandchildren, Justin (Kristi) Armatis, of Ankeny, Jill (DeWayne) Watters, of Seymour, Dustin (Rachel) Harms, of Forest City, and Jordan Callahan, of Rockwell; Great-Grandchildren; Natalee and Nyah Watters, Meleena and Charlee Armatis, and Clark Edward Harms; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

He was dearly loved by his family, former co-workers, and many friends.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, father Edward, mother Eva, and Step-Mother, Meta; his mother and father-in-law, Sherman and Beatrice Swenson; his infant daughter, Helen; his sister Emma Jeppeson, a nephew, and several brothers and sisters-in-law.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City.

