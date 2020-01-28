Charles Edward Callahan

May 7, 1932 - January 25, 2020

ROCKWELL - Charles Edward Callahan passed away on January 25, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family.

A Scripture Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 305 Elm Street, Rockwell, IA with Father John Gossman, celebrant. A private family inurnment will be held in the spring at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, IA. Military honors will be presented by the Gallagher American Legion Post #208.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Sacred Heart Parish Center, 305 Elm Street, Rockwell, IA. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. where the family will welcome stories and memories of Charlie.

In honor of Charlie, the family has suggested casual attire.

Memorials may be directed to the Charles Callahan Memorial.

Charles “Charlie” Edward Callahan was born May 7, 1932, in Rockwell, Iowa to Edward and Eva (Piersol) Callahan.