Charles E. Myers

(1970-2020)
CLEAR LAKE - Charles E. ‘Chuck' Myers, 49, of Clear Lake passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his home in Clear Lake.
Funeral services for Chuck Myers will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 at 6:00 PM at the Surf Ballroom, 460 North Shore Drive in Clear Lake. Graveside services will be private.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Surf Ballroom prior to the funeral service on Monday. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a face covering and asked to practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers and customary remembrances, we strongly suggest memorial contributions be made to Chuck's family.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.