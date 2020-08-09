Charles E. Myers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1970-2020)

CLEAR LAKE - Charles E. ‘Chuck' Myers, 49, of Clear Lake passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his home in Clear Lake.

Funeral services for Chuck Myers will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 at 6:00 PM at the Surf Ballroom, 460 North Shore Drive in Clear Lake. Graveside services will be private.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Surf Ballroom prior to the funeral service on Monday. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a face covering and asked to practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers and customary remembrances, we strongly suggest memorial contributions be made to Chuck's family.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839