CHARLES E. MURRAY

December 30, 1925 - December 21, 2019

MASON CITY – Charles E. Murray, 93, of Mason City passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Health Center.

Per his wishes, his body was donated to Mayo Clinic Department of Anatomy in Rochester, MN. Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home and Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Salvation Army, Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank or MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Charles was born December 30, 1925 in Davenport, Iowa to Clay E. and Betty (Brown) Murray. He was a devoted husband of Indus (Wiley) Murray for 67 years before she died in December of 2015, devoted father to six children, cherished grandfather to ten grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.