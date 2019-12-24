CHARLES E. MURRAY
December 30, 1925 - December 21, 2019
MASON CITY – Charles E. Murray, 93, of Mason City passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Health Center.
Per his wishes, his body was donated to Mayo Clinic Department of Anatomy in Rochester, MN. Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home and Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Salvation Army, Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank or MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Charles was born December 30, 1925 in Davenport, Iowa to Clay E. and Betty (Brown) Murray. He was a devoted husband of Indus (Wiley) Murray for 67 years before she died in December of 2015, devoted father to six children, cherished grandfather to ten grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
Charles grew up on a farm in Davenport, Iowa. He attended country school and graduated from Davenport High School in 1943. He enlisted in the U.S. Army during WW II, serving with the 97th Infantry in Germany, France, Czechoslovakia and later in occupied Japan. After the war, he attended St. Ambrose College. He married the love of his life, Indus, on June 13, 1948. Charles had a long career with Sieg Company in Davenport, Sterling, IL and serving as General Manager in Mason City. He was a longtime member of the Mason City School Board where he served as president and Rotary International.
Charles is survived by his sons, Rick (Karel) Murray, Bill (Terri) Murray, Scott (Rhonda) Murray and Marc (Michelle) Murray; daughter-in-law, Becky Murray; grandchildren, Chad (Alisha), Jon (Erin), Matt (Tara), Ben (Ashley), Paul (Ashley), Caitlin, Steve, Ashley, Nic and Noah; great grandchildren, Keira, Torri, Cale, Brynn, Kellen, Tia, Brooke, Avery, Carrigan, Delaney and Finn; and nieces, Cindy Bischoff and Nancy McElhiney.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Indus; son, Chris Murray; daughter, Lyn Murray; sister-in-law, Pat Parker; and niece, Sue Button.
Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, IA 50401, (641)423-0924, majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
