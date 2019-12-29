May 12, 1950-December 11, 2019
MASON CITY - Charles E. Balek, 69, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019, after a several year fight with cancer.
Charles was born on May 12, 1950 in Mason City, Iowa to parents Walter William Balek and Dorothy Mae Balek. The family later moved to Minnesota where Chuck graduated from New Ulm Cathedral High School in 1968.
He attended St. Thomas College in St. Paul for several years then left to works various jobs. He returned to school years later at Mankato State University, completing his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry, a field in which he had great interest.
Chuck had a deep and unending fascination in the science of how things worked, particularly in the fields of chemistry and electronics. He loved animals, particularly his dog Suzie who he shared with the love of his life, Kay Hein, during their years in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Walter W. and Dorothy M. Balek.
He is survived by a son, Matthew Hillesheim; three grandchildren; brother, Walt Balek, Jr. and his wife, Julie; step brother, Dennis Haley; nieces, Karen Balek and Joyce Haiar; and step nieces, Misty Mulligan and Elizabeth Burkland.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Epiphany Parish-St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th St SE, Mason City with the Rev. Josh Link as Celebrant. Chuck's family will greet relatives and friends one hour prior to Mass at the church.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
Service information
11:00AM
300 5th St. S.E.
Mason City, IA 50401
