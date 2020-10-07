Charles D. Gerdes

(1933-2020)

Charles D. Gerdes, age 87, of Cranberry Twp., passed into heaven on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family.

Born July 18, 1933 in Rockwell, Iowa he was the son of the late O. O. “Tom” Gerdes and Vella Tina Renner Gerdes.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 63 years, R.M. Charlotte Chess Gerdes whom he married on July 27, 1957 at the St. George Anglican Church in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada. He is also survived by his children, Christine (David) Sweikowski, Charles (Susan) Gerdes, Jr., Cathleen (Kevin) Little, and Craig (Lisa) Gerdes; twelve grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Colin R. & Michael P. Gerdes; five brothers, and two nephews.