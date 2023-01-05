Charles “Chuck or Charlie” Lee White

March 13, 1928-January 3, 2023

Charles “Chuck or Charlie” Lee White, 94, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at his home in the Manor in Mason City, IA.

A Memorial Service will be held 11:00am Saturday January 7, 2023 at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 2502 S Jefferson Ave, Mason City, IA, with Pastor Jane Harris officiating. Inurnment will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, IA.

A Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Friday January 6, 2023 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE Mason City, IA.

Chuck was born on March 13, 1928, the son of Jackson and Rose (Decker) White of Mason City, IA. His family moved around a lot, due to his fathers job. Chuck spent most of his time living in Mason City with his grandparents, aunts and uncles. He served in the United States Air Force as a Staff Sergeant during the Korean War. Chuck's sister Betty introduced him to Bernardine Meiers and they married on July 14, 1953. Together they had two children and raised them in Mason City, IA. Chuck worked various jobs before beginning his career at the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier. He retired in 1983. He always thought it worked out in his favor that he was retired longer than he worked.

In his younger years he and his friends from the post office enjoyed going golfing and fishing. After retirement he would go to the Shills Maid-Rite to solve the world's problems with all of his buddies, twice a day. Tuesdays and Thursdays were card days with his post office friends. Monday and Tuesday evenings were for bowling. Wednesdays and on the weekends Chuck could be found at a local auction. He also enjoyed playing risk and going to the casino. He would do anything for his family and friends.

Those left to cherish memories are his children, Patty (Greg) Held of Mason City, IA, Joe (Stacy) White of New London, IA; grandchildren, Matt Held, Josh (Kailey) Held, Hannah White, Maclane White, and Holland White; great grandchildren, Kane and Alivia Held; sister, Darlene Graham; as well as numerous nephews and nieces.

Chuck is preceded in death by his wife, Bernardine; his parents and parent in-law; as well as many siblings.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapel.com