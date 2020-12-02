Charles “Chuck” Mallow

October 17, 1947-November 26, 2020

Osage-Charles “Chuck” Mallow passed away November 26, 2020 at Osage Rehabilitation and Health Care in Osage, Iowa.

Cremation has taken place. Services will be held at a later date.

Charles Lea Mallow was born to Giles and Imogene Mallow of Osage, IA along with his twin sister, Claudia, on October 17, 1947. He graduated from Osage with the class of 1966. He attended Iowa State in Ames for 1 year. He then joined the Navy. He served on the USS Sequoia, the Presidential yacht. He was honorably discharged in 1969 because of an accident that shattered his kneecap. He returned to his home in Osage.

He then moved to Minneapolis to work for Western Electric. He met and married Gail Hollerbach. Chuck then went back to college and received his Bachelor Degree in Business. He then went to work for Hormel Foods. He was transferred to Salt Lake City where his first child, Adele, was born in 1975. He was then transferred to Springfield, MO and their second child, Christopher, came into his life. After a short stay there they were transferred to Tulsa, OK. Chuck and Gail were divorced.