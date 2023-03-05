Charles “Chuck” M. Odens

March 1, 2023

FOREST CITY-Charles “Chuck” M. Odens, 81 of Forest City, died unexpectedly, Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Forest City United Methodist Church with Pastor Les Green officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Schott Funeral Homes, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, IA.

Burial will be held in Oakland Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to Forest City, IA United Methodist Church or One Vision in Clear Lake, IA.