July 22,1949 - August 17, 2023

CLEAR LAKE - Charles "Chuck" Hogg, 74, of Clear Lake passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023, in his home after a courageous battle of cancer.

A Celebration of Life in Chuck's honor will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 First Ave N, Clear Lake, IA.

Inurnment will be held in the Blandford Cemetery in Petersburg, Virginia.

Chuck was born July 22, 1949, in Petersburg, Virginia to Walter and Ann (Hawkins) Hogg. Ann and Walter later divorced, and Chuck was raised by his mother and stepdad Otis King. He attended school in the Petersburg school system and joined the military following his high school graduation. After meeting a young lady, Lee Ann Marino, Chuck followed her to Iowa in 1974. Chuck and Lee Ann were married October 23, 1974. From this union came three children Jennifer, Christopher, and Joseph. Later on the couple divorced.

Chuck worked for Unisys in Clear Lake for many years. In the early nineties, he went to Team Quest where he devoted many years and where he eventually retired. Chuck dedicated years to Boys Scouts of America as a troop leader, camp cook, and all around go-to guy. Chuck received numerous awards including, Scoutmaster of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Scoutmaster Training Award, Scouter's Key, District Award of Merit, Silver Beaver, James E. West Fellowship Award, Wood Badge-Bear Patrol, and 50-Miler Award.

His hobbies included camping, visiting wineries, going on cruises, and spending time with family and friends. Later in life he could be found enjoying Mexican food most nights of the week. Chuck will be missed beyond measure. His sense of humor, laugh, and contagious smile (if you were lucky enough to see it) are all things he will be remembered for.

Chuck is survived by his three children, Jennifer (Nathan) Boege of Grundy Center, Christopher (Amy) Hogg of Clear Lake, and Joseph (April) Hogg of Des Moines; 11 grandchildren, Hailey (Nelson) Sager, Jacob Junker, Emilee Boege, Ivy (Barrett) Hogg, Avah Hogg, Keelyn Simpson, Noah Simpson, Addison, Alexandria, Joseph, and Jaxen Hogg; two great grandchildren, Bexlee Boege and Finley Fraizer; two brothers, Wayne (Earlene) Hogg of Prince George, Virginia and Larry (Mary) Hogg of Powhatan, Virginia; two nephews, Roddy Hogg and Justin (Jenny) Hogg; one great nephew; and also his beloved friend, Ruth Fox.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ann and Otis King and Walter Hogg, an infant sister Ann.

