MASON CITY-Charles “Chuck” Fredrick Galkin, 80, of Mason City, IA, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023 in Cedar Falls, IA. A celebration of life will be held from 2:00pm to 5:00pm, Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Lorado's Restaurant, 18 South Federal Avenue, Mason City, IA 50401. Chuck was born January 13, 1943 in Mason City, son of Fredrick and Inga (Clausen) Galkin. He graduated from Mason City High School. On Sept. 3, 1972, he was united in marriage to Charlotte Marie O'Banion and to this union three children were born. Chuck worked for Key Wholesale for 44 years. He enjoyed fishing and especially loved traveling to Minnesota and Canada. He also enjoyed going on trips to Casinos with Charlotte. He liked to play cards and pool. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. In his later years, he enjoyed his trips to Suzie Q, Cooks Cafe, and Mason City Auto Sale. Chuck was often seen “patrolling” the north end of town; checking in on his many friends in the area. Chuck is survived by his two daughters, Dawn Busick and her special friend, Denny Reich, of Mason City and Brenda (Steve) Reich of Quasqueton; his beloved grandchildren, Eric (Rindy), Brian, Heidi, Jessica (Jon), Chase, Jennifer, Bailee, Brandon, Kelli (Jessie), Mandi (Andrew), Nikki (Chris) and John; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Beverly (Merle) Tritch; the Reich family; daughter-in-law, Carrie; and many nieces, nephews, friends and extended family. Chuck was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte; son Chuck Galkin; parents, Fred and Inga; and siblings, Dick Galkin, Marie Watermiller, and Sherri Galkin Rossiter. Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 641-423-2372. www.colonialchapels.com