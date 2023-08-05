ZEPHYRHILLS, FL - Charles "Chuck" Everett Taylor, aged 81, passed away on July 29, 2023, in Zephyrhills, Florida while surrounded by his loving family. The family plans a celebration of life in Iowa at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul, St. Rita Conference, c/o St Rita RC Church 14404 14th St, Dade City, FL 33523.