Charles "Chuck" E. Rudisill
Charles "Chuck" E. Rudisill

Charles "Chuck" E. Rudisill

WODEN – Charles “Chuck” E. Rudisill, 78, of Woden passed away Friday, January 22, 2021 at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

A funeral service will be held 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Britt with Rev. Fr. Andrew Marr officiating. Burial will be at Bingham Township Cemetery near Woden. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 9:55 A.M.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 P.M., Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 310 Main St., Woden and will resume one hour prior to services at the church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-843-3811 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

