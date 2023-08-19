Charles "Chuck" Barrett

March 15, 1938 - August 12, 2023

DAVENPORT, IA - Charles "Chuck" Barrett, 85, of Davenport, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Bickford Cottage, Davenport. Per his wish he donated his body to the University of Iowa for medical research. Private graveside services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or memorial donations, please remember the good times spent with Chuck.

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, is assisting the family.

Charles Lloyd Barrett was born March 15, 1938 in Valley City, ND, the son of Lloyd and Lottie (Ryan) Barrett. He was united in marriage to Sara “Sally” Carroll on June 9, 1960, in Clear Lake, IA.From 1963 until his retirement in 2001, Chuck taught industrial arts, architectural drafting, and drivers' education at Davenport Central and Davenport North High Schools.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife Sally; daughters Pamela Barrett of Oak Park, IL, Jill (Douglas) Bogart of Rock Island, Julie (Sen. Mike Jacobs) Forsythe of Moline; granddaughter Gretel Forsythe of Chicago; niece Larissa (David) Meier Rossiter of Folsom, CA; and cousin Mae Sadler of Overland Park, KS.He was preceded in death by his parents, sister and brother-in-law Kay and Heinz Meier, and nephew Michael Meier.

