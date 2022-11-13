 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Charles (Charlie) Morse

  • 0
Charles (Charlie) Morse

Charles (Charlie) Morse

February 24, 1946-October 17, 2022

On Monday, October 17, 2022, Charles (Charlie) Morse died at Faith Nursing Home. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 19 at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Osage, Iowa. A meal will follow the service and a time for family and friends to share stories and memories of Charlie's life.

Charlie is survived by his wife Jere, his children Dan (Pam), Melissa, (friend Randy) and grandchildren Lexus (Brandon) Anderson, Anthony, and Aurora, Morse. Great-grandchildren Gannon, Paisley, and Braydon, sister Penney (Dave), and former wife Cheryl Jones.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Strange sea creature resembling gymnast's ribbon baffles tourists in Thailand

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News