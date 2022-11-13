Charles (Charlie) Morse
February 24, 1946-October 17, 2022
On Monday, October 17, 2022, Charles (Charlie) Morse died at Faith Nursing Home. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 19 at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Osage, Iowa. A meal will follow the service and a time for family and friends to share stories and memories of Charlie's life.
Charlie is survived by his wife Jere, his children Dan (Pam), Melissa, (friend Randy) and grandchildren Lexus (Brandon) Anderson, Anthony, and Aurora, Morse. Great-grandchildren Gannon, Paisley, and Braydon, sister Penney (Dave), and former wife Cheryl Jones.