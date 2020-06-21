Charlene Thoreson
CLEAR LAKE -- Charlene Joy Thoreson, 88, of Clear Lake, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Clear Lake Evangelical Free Church, 1310 US 18, Clear Lake, with Rev. Chris McComic officiating.

Visitation will be held from 12:45-2:00 p.m. Saturday prior to the service at the church. Family suggests memorial contributions to the Clear Lake Evangelical Free Church or to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City. Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

