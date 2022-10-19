Charlene Merten
October 13, 2022
Charlene (Clausen) Merten, 76, of Taopi, Minnesota, formerly of Osage, Iowa passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 in Rochester, Minnesota.
Services at 1:00 pm on Thursday, October 20th at the Adams Funeral Home in Adams, Minnesota. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and will continue on Thursday one hour prior to the service, at the Adams Funeral Home. Everyone is invited to join the family at the American Legion following the interment service at the cemetery. (clasenjordan.com)