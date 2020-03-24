Charlene Joy Thoreson

February 29, 1932 - March 22, 2020

Clear Lake - Charlene Joy Thoreson, 88, of Clear Lake, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Per Charlene's wishes, her body has been cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Clear Lake Evangelical Free Church or to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Charlene was born on February 29, 1932, the daughter of Hugh Arthur and Bonnie Rose (Collins) Kelley in Topeka, KS. She married Dick Granger in 1951, and later married Don Thoreson on June 19, 1966.

A graduate of Topeka High School, Charlene attended Washburn University in Topeka. She worked most of her life at CL-Tel in Clear Lake, while also owning and operating the Touristville Boat Company.