Charlene Joy Thoreson
February 29, 1932 - March 22, 2020
Clear Lake - Charlene Joy Thoreson, 88, of Clear Lake, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
Per Charlene's wishes, her body has been cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Family suggests memorial contributions to the Clear Lake Evangelical Free Church or to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
Charlene was born on February 29, 1932, the daughter of Hugh Arthur and Bonnie Rose (Collins) Kelley in Topeka, KS. She married Dick Granger in 1951, and later married Don Thoreson on June 19, 1966.
A graduate of Topeka High School, Charlene attended Washburn University in Topeka. She worked most of her life at CL-Tel in Clear Lake, while also owning and operating the Touristville Boat Company.
Charlene was a member of Clear Lake Evangelical Free Church, was an Awana Leader, Girl Scout Leader, Sunday School Teacher and taught at Apple Tree Preschool. She enjoyed her many bible studies and was a strong believer in our Lord Jesus Christ. She also enjoyed golfing, boating, snowmobiling and music. She took pride in being a foster grandparent at Clear Creek Elementary School where she was known to many as Grandma Charlie. Most of all she loved supporting her grandchildren's sporting events and other Clear Lake activities.
Charlene is survived by three daughters, Susan (Larry) Treloar of Clear Lake, Jeanne Pike of Bondurant, IA and Linda (Doug) Ward of Clear Lake; two step-children, Debra (Joe) Sneller of Lincoln, NE and David (Carmen) Thoreson of Portugal, Spain; nine grandchildren, Christian, Jeremiah, Michaela, Cassidy, Jason, Amanda, Dustin, Andy and Lindsay; and 23 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; and a sister, Rose LaVonne.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
