Charlene (Char) A. Boland

January 21, 1948-January 21, 2023

Charlene (Char) A. Boland passed away on January 21, 2023, at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa at age 75.

Charlene was born on January 21, 1948, in Isanti, Minnesota to Norma and Edgar Kleven. Charlene married John Boland in September 1967 and they raised two children in Mason City.

Her memory will be forever remembered and cherished by her husband, John; children, Randy (Leah) and Jodie (Matt); grandchildren, Britney and Chase (Maddie); siblings, Loren (Irene) and Dolores.

Services will be held Monday, January 30th from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at Hamilton's Funeral Home in West Des Moines.