Chad R. True

April 25, 1970-December 28, 2019

MASON CITY --- Chad Richard True, 49, passed away suddenly Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville, MN.

A Celebration of Life will be at 7:00 pm on Friday, January 10th, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday, January 10th, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.

Chad was born on April 25, 1970, the son of Richard and Susan (Francis) True in Northfield, MN. He graduated from Mason City High School; class of 1988. Later, Chad married Dixie Grisham in November of 2000. Chad achieved his dream of earning a Bachelor's of Science in 2011. He was in the management field for many years; his final years were spent as a regional manager at TrustWave I.T. Security.