Chad R. True

April 25, 1970-December 28, 2019
MASON CITY --- Chad Richard True, 49, passed away suddenly Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville, MN.
A Celebration of Life will be at 7:00 pm on Friday, January 10th, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday, January 10th, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.
Chad was born on April 25, 1970, the son of Richard and Susan (Francis) True in Northfield, MN. He graduated from Mason City High School; class of 1988. Later, Chad married Dixie Grisham in November of 2000. Chad achieved his dream of earning a Bachelor's of Science in 2011. He was in the management field for many years; his final years were spent as a regional manager at TrustWave I.T. Security.
Chad enjoyed family holidays, Vikings & Twins, comics, cruising in his convertible, and fishing. He was a member of the TCM Backlot Club and an avid cinephile. He shared his passion for movies by creating a Drive-In Movie Night on the annual family trip up North to Eagles Nest Lodge. Many fall trips were taken north to go fishing with his father and uncles; Chad looked forward to the peace of nature. He liked cooking especially pot roast and enjoyed all food at Pete's Kitchen or Godfathers.
Chad was a giver of life through organ donation, continuing to help others as when he was alive.
Those left to cherish memories of Chad are his wife Dixie; children, Mason (Teri) True, Conner, and Zoey; grandchildren, Maximus and Archer; parents, Richard and Susan True; siblings, Jennifer (Bruce) Bourgeois, of Green Bay, WI, and Christopher (Pooja) True, of St. Paul, MN; niece Paige Bourgeois; mother and father-in-law, Richard and Verla Grisham; Dixies siblings, Susan Reynolds, Ben Grisham, and Gordon Grisham; as well as numerous extended family members and friends.
Chad is preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl and Clara True, George and Delores Francis; aunts and uncles, Duane Francis, Denise Luecht, Steven True, and Ken True; cousins, Little David True, Shannon DuClos, Hunter True, Shawn True, Tyler Hendrickson, and Katherine S.B. Hogen.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City; (641) 423-2372 ColonialChapels.com
