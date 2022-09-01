Chad K. Shaw

February 26, 1971-August 26, 2022

GARNER-Chad K. Shaw, 51, of Garner, passed away on Friday August 26, 2022, in an ATV accident in South Dakota. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, September 2, 2022, at The Dock, Zion on Main, in Clear Lake. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-7 pm at The Dock. Burial will take place at Concord Cemetery in Garner, IA. Funeral services are under the guidance of the Sietsema-Atkinson Funeral Home in Hampton.

Chad Kenneth Shaw was born February 26, 1971, in Mason City to Kenny and Linda (Gobeli) Shaw. He graduated from SC-MT High School and attended Upper Iowa University. On July 3, 1993, Chad was united in marriage to Ranae Atkinson at the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Thornton. Leaving Upper Iowa (and his football days behind), Chad followed his heart… he packed up and moved back home to pursue his love of all things farming. After many years working for Lage, Land, and Livestock, Chad spent time at Trans Ova Genetics, MaxYield, AgVantage FS and eventually landing at Bayer Crop Science. This is where Chad would have retired. He made so many friendships through this path and for that we are forever grateful.

While Chad's official title may have been sales rep, he filled so many other shoes. He was a son, a husband, father, grandfather, uncle, friend and colleague. And since he could never make up his mind, he was also a farmer, hunter, fisherman, bus driver, coach, trucker, and most recently a rancher. His pride and joy could be found at his fingertips daily. Of the many calls he made each day, his boys topped that list. They were his everything. Papa Shaw, as Chad was affectionately known, welcomed his first grandchild less than a week before his passing. Sullivan John Shaw was born on August 20th, 2022. His was heart was forever full.

Chad's zest for life was unmatched. He lived life to the fullest and all who knew Chad could attest to that. “Go Big or Go Home” was the motto he lived by daily. He is to be remembered for his infectious smile, kind heart, and if you were lucky enough, an occasional bear hug. He was loved by many but know that you each had a special place in his heart as well. If one would have to guess, he is sitting above, having a beer with all of his friends and family who were close and dear, talking all things Iowa State and Dallas Cowboys, and most likely telling a story or two. He truly lived his best life.

Chad is survived by his wife Ranae, parents Kenny and Linda Shaw, sons Spencer (Maddie) Shaw and baby Sullivan of Pocahontas, Conner Shaw of Pocahontas and Jared Shaw of Pocahontas, sisters Michelle (Rob) Duff of Mason City, Kendra (Doug) Shaw of Mason City and mother-in-law Jan Atkinson of Cedar Rapids and sister-in-law Becky (Kevin) Hulsing of Cedar Rapids, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Dean and Wilma Gobeli, paternal grandparents Wayne and Ardis Shaw, paternal grandparents-in-law Richard and Velma Atkinson, maternal grandparents-in-law Verne and Elaine Freie as well as his aunts Bertha Shaw and Doreen Shaw.