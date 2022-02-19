 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chad Humphrey

  • 0

Chad Humphrey

March 2, 1973-February 9, 2022

HOUSTON-Chad Humphrey, 48, of Houston died on Wednesday, February 9, at Kingwood Medical Center.

He was born March 2, 1973, to Stephen and Suzanne (Troe) Humphrey in Albert Lea, MN.

Survived by wife Monica; children Macie, Jordyn, Jace, Maxx and Bristol; mother Suzanne Humphrey; sister Michelle (Chris) Thompson; half-brother Derek Rhatigan; grandmother Gladys Humphrey; and other relatives.

A celebration of his life will be Friday, May 6, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Lakeview Community Center, North Lakeview Drive, Clear Lake, IA.

Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel in Lake Mills is helping the family.

www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-592-0221

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Planes struggle to land at Heathrow Airport as Storm Eunice hits London

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News