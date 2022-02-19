Chad Humphrey

March 2, 1973-February 9, 2022

HOUSTON-Chad Humphrey, 48, of Houston died on Wednesday, February 9, at Kingwood Medical Center.

He was born March 2, 1973, to Stephen and Suzanne (Troe) Humphrey in Albert Lea, MN.

Survived by wife Monica; children Macie, Jordyn, Jace, Maxx and Bristol; mother Suzanne Humphrey; sister Michelle (Chris) Thompson; half-brother Derek Rhatigan; grandmother Gladys Humphrey; and other relatives.

A celebration of his life will be Friday, May 6, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Lakeview Community Center, North Lakeview Drive, Clear Lake, IA.

Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel in Lake Mills is helping the family.