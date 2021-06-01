Cecilia "Sally" Packard

Sally loved her role as a loving wife and nurturing mother and looked forward to any and all life occasions that meant she was involved in their lives and supported them in each endeavor. Sally cherished her grandchildren was their number one cheerleader in all that they did. Their love for her was mutual. Sally and Larry enjoyed attending their children and grandchildren's activities. The two loved their life on the farm and looked forward to family vacations and a favorite destination was fishing trips to Lake of the Woods. She loved to be around the water and going for a cruise around the lakes. Following Larry's passing in November 2002, she continued to live on the farm. Sally continued to enjoy travels and had taken many trips with her lady friends and bus tours over the years. She loved the outdoors and was known for her larger flower and vegetable gardens on the farm. In 2009, she moved from the farm to Belmond to be closer to her daughter Missy. She continued her love for raising flowers and plants and spent time relaxing watching and feeding the birds and watching butterflies in her back yard. She loved animals, especially horses and had a soft spot in her heart for her dogs. Sally was known for her caring, friendly and warm personality. Her love for helping others shown through in her years in Belmond where she often took people to their appointments, helped with their house cleaning, or took them shopping. Sally's family and friends recall her love for canning produce from her gardens. They reflect fondly upon her wonderful baking and her being "The Best Cook!” Specialties included peanut butter balls and clusters, ham and bean soup, and of course her delicious deviled eggs.