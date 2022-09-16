Cecilia Ann Medlin

November 3, 1951-September 12, 2022

NORA SPRINGS-Cecilia Ann Medlin, 70, of Nora Springs, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. A celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 2:00-4:00 p.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania. Memorials may be directed to the family of Cecilia Ann Medlin. Online condolences may be left for the family at

Cecilia Ann Medlin was born on November 3, 1951, to parents Merle and Cora (Rodberg) Kofoot in Mason City, Iowa. Ann graduated from Mason City High School in 1970. On December 19, 1970, Ann was united into marriage to George William Medlin at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mason City. To this union, two children were born, Brent and Brenda.

Ann worked various jobs throughout her life, but most notably, she worked at the hardware store in Nora Springs, and was also employed at Diamond Dave's before her retirement.

In her children's early life, Ann was a cub scout and girl scout leader. She enjoyed card club, spending time with her grandkids, and morning breakfast at McDonald's with her friends. She also loved camping and backyard fires.

Ann was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend and she will be greatly missed by those who knew her and loved her.

Ann is survived by her children, Brent (Amy) Medlin and Brenda (Josh) Jobst; four grandchildren, Wyatt Medlin, Garrett Medlin, Kodi Weed, and Lakota Weed; brother, Dennis (Muriel) Kofoot; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Ann was preceded in death by her husband, George; parents, and sister, Karen Miles.

