Cecil L. Weaver

June 17, 1927-March 2, 2021

MASON CITY-Cecil L. Weaver, 93, of Mason City, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at the MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit.

Cecil L. Weaver was born in Lakota, Iowa on June 17, 1927 to parents Herman and Katie (Nelson) Weaver. He grew up in the Thompson, Iowa area.

Cecil helped his dad on the farm and other area farmers. He moved to Mason City, Iowa where he started working at Lehigh Cement Plant, driving Tri Haulers and doing dynamite work. He retired from Lehigh after 30 years. He was always helping others working on their tractors and cars. Cecil married Emma Schutter, and later married Paula Krumm. Cecil had a love for horses and dogs having many over the years. Cecil was known for telling stories to the kids which they all enjoyed.