Cecil F. Calkins

June 1, 1935-April 11, 2023

JOHNSTON-Cecil F. Calkins, 87, of Johnston, Iowa, passed away peacefully, April 11, 2023. He was born June 1, 1935, in Manly, Iowa, to Forrest and Marcella Calkins.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

Cecil is survived by his wife of 66 years, Peggy; his son, Mark Calkins of Ankeny, IA; his daughter, LeeAnne (Sam) Fox of Bonita Springs, FL; his grandchildren: Ryan (Roni) Ford, Dustin Ford, Kelsey (Andrew) Riley, Rachel Calkins, Sara (Andrew) Himelson, and Carsyn Calkins, and his 5 great grandchildren.

