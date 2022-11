Please join us as we celebrate the life of Cecelia Marken. She was a woman of character who never missed an occasion to get together with friends or family. We plan to honor her life on Saturday, November 26th, 2022 from 11-3 at the Manly Legion, 116 E Elmore St, Manly. Food and beverages will be provided. Casual attire. Come and go as you need. Let us come together and commemorate the life of this amazing woman. We look forward to seeing you!