October 10, 1962-February 27, 2023

MASON CITY-Cathy M. Dodge, 60 of Mason City passed away Monday, February 27, 2023 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center surrounded by family.

A Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2023 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 670 12th St NE, Mason City, IA with Rev. Robert Harting officiating. She will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, IA.

Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

Cathy Marie Burrier was born October 10, 1962 in Mason City, the daughter of Richard James and Junette Clarice (Gentz) Burrier. She attended Mason City High School, graduating with the class of 1981. In her youth, she was lucky enough to meet the love of her life. On October 1, 1983 she married James “Jim” Dodge at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. The couple was blessed with three children: Justin, Jeremy and Clarissa. Together they made their home in Mason City and were longtime members of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.

Cathy was one of the most outgoing, loving people you would ever meet. You’d swear she was friends with the entire town! Girl’s nights out with her close friends were treasured. Traveling with Jim brought her great joy and she treasured time spent on her ‘95 Harley Sportster.

Cathy’s greatest joy in life was becoming a mother. This love became outmatched when she gained the title of “Grandma”. Though her life ended too soon, her loving, compassionate nature will be carried on by all who loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of almost 40 years, James “Jim” Dodge; children, Justin (Callista) Dodge, Jeremy (Natalie Seward) Dodge, and Clarissa (Joshua) Krominga; grandchildren, Caden Vitek, Kaitlin (Matthew) Willson, Jacob Krominga, Kailana Seward, Kenyon Dodge, Lilliana Seward, Caitlynn Krominga, Jaspen Dodge, and Kazmarie Dodge; mother, Junette Burrier; brother, Daryl Burrier; parents-in-law, James and Delores Dodge; sister-in-law, Brenda Dodge; brother-in-law, Jeffrey (Cely Mae) Dodge; aunt and uncle, Violet Baldwin and Fred Samuelson; as well as numerous extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Richard; brothers, Marlin and Gary; grandparents, John and Gertrude Burrier, and Roy and Caroline Gentz; aunts, Delores Hamer, Viola Samuleson and Eloise Gentz; and uncles, Roger Gentz and Roger Baldwin.