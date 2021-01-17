Catherine M. Bertelson
May 14, 1933 - January 13, 2021
TOPEKA, KS – Catherine M. Bertelson (Photiades), age 87, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on January 13, 2021 and joined her family in Paradise. Catherine died after a long battle with Corticobasal degeneration, in her home with family by her side.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at the Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 1311 Second St. S.W, Mason City, Iowa. The Rev. Nichalas March will officiate. Burial will be in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be held 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 Third St. N.E., Mason City, IA, with a Trisagian service beginning at 6:00 p.m.
The family requests any memorials be given to the Greek Orthodox Church.
Catherine Mary Bertelson was born May 14, 1933 in Mason City, IA, to Frank and Maria Photiades. While growing up in Mason City, Katie had many happy memories of working at the family restaurant, “The Soda Grill”. Katie graduated from Mason City High School in 1952. After high school she attended Hamilton Business College and decided to further her education at Drake University. There she met her future husband, William Bertelson.
Katie and Bill were united in marriage on January 27, 1957 at the Greek Orthodox Church in Mason City, IA. The couple moved to Hampton, IA where her husband Bill began his teaching career, and they lived for 34 years. After retirement, Katie and her husband Bill moved to Topeka, KS to be near family.
Katie enjoyed golfing, playing cards, especially Bridge. She also enjoyed talking to her lifelong friends on the phone, as well as visiting with new friends in Topeka. Her greatest joys were her family and spending time with them, as well as her church.
Katie is survived by her children, Charles Bertelson of Phoenix, AZ and Maria Shepler and son-in-law, Martin Shepler, of Topeka, KS; granddaughters, Grace Salsbury and husband Patrick Salsbury of Topeka, KS, Gwendolyn Pugh and husband Michael Pugh of Topeka, KS and great grandchild Jackson Pugh of Topeka, KS.
Catherine was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, William Bertelson; her parents Frank and Maria Photiades, brothers Nicholas and Michael Photiades, and uncle Andrew Taylor.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372.
