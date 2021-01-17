Catherine M. Bertelson

May 14, 1933 - January 13, 2021

TOPEKA, KS – Catherine M. Bertelson (Photiades), age 87, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on January 13, 2021 and joined her family in Paradise. Catherine died after a long battle with Corticobasal degeneration, in her home with family by her side.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at the Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 1311 Second St. S.W, Mason City, Iowa. The Rev. Nichalas March will officiate. Burial will be in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be held 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 Third St. N.E., Mason City, IA, with a Trisagian service beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The family requests any memorials be given to the Greek Orthodox Church.

Catherine Mary Bertelson was born May 14, 1933 in Mason City, IA, to Frank and Maria Photiades. While growing up in Mason City, Katie had many happy memories of working at the family restaurant, “The Soda Grill”. Katie graduated from Mason City High School in 1952. After high school she attended Hamilton Business College and decided to further her education at Drake University. There she met her future husband, William Bertelson.