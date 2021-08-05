Catherine “Cathy” Louise (Duff) Fox passed away on August 3, 2021, after a brave struggle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on April 1, 1955, in Mason City, Iowa, the oldest daughter of Warren “Bud” and Patsy (Winters) Duff. She grew up in Rock Falls, Iowa, and carried on the small town values learned there for her entire life. Cathy is a life-time member of the Rock Falls Methodist Church and though she lived in many different places, she always considered it her place of worship. Cathy graduated from Nora Springs/Rock Falls High School in 1973 and then attended Elsworth College in Iowa Falls. After earning her associates degree, she finished her schooling at Northeast Iowa Community College in 1981, with a nursing degree. Cathy had a long and varied nursing career that included hospitals, nursing homes, blood and plasma centers and private duty. Cities she lived and worked in included Dubuque, Waterloo, DeWitt, Des Moines and Cedar Rapids. Throughout her career, she developed a reputation for a strong work ethic and compassionate person-centered care. While Cathy was comfortable in all work settings, she was at her best caring for disabled children. She retired in July, 2020.