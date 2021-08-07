Carter James Niedermayer

Carter's smile lightened every room he entered. He adored Meagan, Maddie, Bobby, his parents, Meagan's parents, and his many friends and relatives. He was every little cousin's favorite playmate and the games they played elicited squeals of delight heard everywhere. Like all of us, he struggled with some of life, but his struggles were diminished in the face of the love, fun, and sunshine he shared.

Carter entered this world on May 13, 1996, and the world was a different place. He roared through life on the wrestling mat, the baseball diamond, the football field, and the golf course. Jenny and Jon took him to youth wrestling tournaments beginning when he was 5 years old. They went all over for baseball, and they became part of the fun group of families who followed their kids' baseball exploits around the Midwest. He excelled at Newman Catholic High School on the football field and though the opposition was sometimes fooled by his small stature, by the end of the game, they knew they had met their match in this little running back. He played on the Newman golf team and golf continued to be his passion into his adult life. He had great fun at the lake with Ed, Nick, and Uncle Davee at the Whitefish Golf Course, and he was elated when he occasionally waxed them.