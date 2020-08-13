Carroll F. Terhark

My Dad, Carroll Fred Terhark was born October 8, 1937 near Corwith, IA on the family farm. A true farm kid at heart! I remember the countless stories Dad had about him and his pony and milking cows. The son of Fred and Anna (Delger) Terhark, He grew up around Corwith, attending Corwith High School. He always believed in the power of a good education and always encouraged me to do my best. On August 10, 1968 he married the love of his life, my mom Maggie Aguilera at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mason City. To this union, a daughter was born, Amanda Carroll. Dad believed in the power of hard work and for over 30 years he worked in tool and die correction at Winnebago Industries. He had a strong faith in the Lord which was passed to his family, and was a longtime member of Praise Community Church. He loved the outdoors. Boating, fishing and camping brought him joy. Even as a small child, Dad would take me fishing. We had quite the adventures! From finishing in rain storms to fishing on hot days. In his spare time he loved to watch football, a true Vikings and Iowa Hawkeyes fan, and was always up for a good movie. I cherish those movie nights. Most of all, He loved his family. Dad would always be up for playing a board game with me or a card game. He was a dedicated, loving husband and father who always made time for family. You are the best dad anyone could ask for. You are my blessing, my guardian angel! I love and miss you dad! Your gentle arms are like big golden wings, watching over with love and caring. Each memory, adventure, and journey are placed in my heart to be treasured and cherished always. I will keep them safe to be loved and remembered now and forever. I can't thank you enough for the guidance and love, for the stories and songs. For the hand holding and hugs, and smiles you gave. You have shown me how to live life, pursue my dreams, how to love others, and every good thing. I am blessed and proud to have you as my dad, you are a guiding light to take with me always. I love you so much! On this day and everyday, I want you to know, your wisdom and guidance have helped me grow into the woman I am today. Thank you Dad. I love you! Carroll is survived by his wife of 51 years, Maggie Terhark; their daughter, Amanda Terhark; siblings, Curtis (Arlene) Terhark, Kenny (Karen) Terhark, Marge Kavaya, Ilene (Charles) Brown, and Linda (Ron) Paulsen; extended family, Lu DeLaHunt, Annie (Val) Infante, Anna Cradduck, Joe Aguilera, Bob Aguilera, Rosie (Denny) Dirksen, Lucy (Dave) Hausman, Linda Scott, Tom (Jan) Aguilera; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and adopted family members. Preceding him in death are his parents, Anna and Fred; in-laws, Trina and Joe Aguilera; brother, Harm (Jean) Terhark; sister, Betty Terhark; sister in-law, Ann Aguilera; nieces, Brenda Krech and Mindy Cradduck; nephews Chris Henniger, Eric Aguilera and Mike Kavaya.