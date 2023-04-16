Carrol "Jean" Michaelis

April 14, 1942-April 13, 2023

HANLONTOWN-Carrol "Jean" Michaelis died under hospice care, Thursday, April 13, 2023 at the Heritage Care Center, Mason City after a long battle with cancer. This was one day short of her 81st birthday.

A memorial service will be held 11 am Saturday, May 13th, 2023 at Grace Lutheran Church, 302 E 4th St. Hanlontown, IA 50444. Burial will be in Brush Point Cemetery, rural Hanlontown.

The family will greet friends and relatives one hour prior to the service at the church.

Carrol Jean Furness was born April 14, 1942 on a farm in Norway Township, Winnebago County, Iowa, the daughter of James H. "Jim" Furness and Neva (Orr) Furness. Jean attended Hanlontown grade school, later graduating from North Central High School. She continued her education at Personnel Training Institute Omaha, NE where she studied Communications and Personnel. Following graduation, she was placed with Western Union in Chicago, IL later transferring into EF Hutton at the Chicago Board of Trade. Jean was working there when John F. Kennedy was assassinated.

While in Chicago she met her husband to be, Robert "Bob" Michaelis. The couple moved back to Hanlontown and were married April 25, 1964 at Grace Lutheran Church. Soon after Bob was transferred to Madison, WI where Jean began working at a bank until their son, Todd was born, followed just two years later by a second son, Chad. Time spent with the children at home was cherished and after a few years the family made their home in Waukesha, WI following Bob's work. For a while as the boys were growing, Jean worked for J.C. Penny Catalog. As the boys entered their college years, Jean and Bob returned to the Chicago area for his job, making their home in Crystal Lake, IL. Following retirement, the couple returned to Hanlontown to help care for Jean's parents.

Jean was a woman who reveled in the joy of bringing her family together, especially over delicious meals that she expertly cooked. When she resided in Hanlontown, Jean remained active in her community by giving her time to various organizations, including the Women of the Church, the Lutheran Retirement Auxiliary, the museum, and "The Hanlontown Sundowner." She shared her talents as a Cub Scout Den Leader in Waukesha for many years. In her spare time, she found pleasure in crafting homemade Lefsa and crocheting, especially her crocheted Scrubbies.

Memorials may be given to Grace Lutheran Church Hanlontown or any Cancer Research Charity. Memorials given to Grace Lutheran will be shared with Brush Point Cemetery.

She is survived by Bob, two son's Todd (Cheryl), Chad (Nancy), one granddaughter Anika, sister Cindy (Jeff Koch) Hohenfield, brother Steven (Hannelore) and a sister-in-law Ruth Furness, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother Gerald.

Bride Colonial Chapel. 110 East Spring Street, Manly, IA 50456. 641-454-2242. ColonialChapels.com.