Carrie A. Trulson

Carrie was a life long home maker. She had worked for a time at Farm and Home Publishing in Belmond. She was a tireless and passionate servant to her church lending her baking talents and labors to many events and activities over the years. She looked forward to providing various baked goods such as her infamous pumpkin rolls and other delights. Carrie always looked forward to helping with the orchestration of the church's "Turkey Give Away to families in need. She looked forward to being a part of VBS. She played and integral roll in the construction of the current Day Springs Church in Belmond. She never wavered from her faith as it carried her through many life challenges and she fondly reflected on her baptism at Lake Cornelia. Carrie was dedicated to her and her Best Friend 'Dorothy Gatton' quilt ministry helping to sew and create countless quilts and blankets for fire victims around the country. Her and her friends were always on the lookout for materials such as sheets and other sewing materials for their creations. Carrie had been awarded a Meritorious and Distinguished Service Award by the VFW in 2005. Other past times included volunteering for Hospice of North Iowa and other various organizations, collecting cookie jars, cookie cutters, and snowmen glass collections and pitchers. She loved her family, her pets, and times spent with friends. Though she could be shy anyone who knew her well will recall that she was a straight forward lady. Carrie left this life with no regrets and only one request that her kids, grandkids, family and friends would all one day meet her in Heaven.